Russia says resolution that could see WHO office closed is 'purely political' -TASS
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 19:12 IST
Russia's health ministry on Tuesday said a World Health Organization resolution that could result in the closure of Russia's regional office over Moscow's actions in Ukraine was "purely political", the TASS news agency reported.
Members of the WHO's European region passed a resolution on Tuesday that could also see meetings in Russia suspended.
