Putin preparing for prolonged war in Ukraine- U.S spy chief
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 19:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine and a Russian victory in the Donbas in the east of the country might not end the war, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Tuesday.
"We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Haines told lawmakers.
She added that Putin was counting on the Western resolve to weaken over time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Western
- Putin
- Vladimir Putin
- Haines
- Donbas
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- The United States
- Avril Haines
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia, NZ show support for Ukraine at ANZAC Day commemorations
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine calls for heavy arms as top U.S. officials visit; Easter prayers for peace
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Large fire at oil depot in Russia's Bryansk, near Ukraine - agencies
Blinken, Austin pledge return of U.S. diplomats, more security assistance on Kyiv visit