Sri Lanka troops ordered to shoot at any persons damaging public property

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 10-05-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 19:47 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's armed forces were ordered on Tuesday to shoot at any persons damaging public property or threatening lives, Defence Ministry spokesman Nalin Herath said.
The island nation has been rocked by a bout of violence that has left at least eight people dead and 200 injured amid its worst economic crisis in history.
