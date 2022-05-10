Left Menu

IB issues warning to other agencies over formation of 'Lashker-E-Khalsa'

Intelligence Bureau has warned other concerned intelligence agencies and state police over the formation of the group 'Lashker-E-Khalsa' which is active on social media to recruit people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 19:53 IST
IB issues warning to other agencies over formation of 'Lashker-E-Khalsa'
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Saurabh Trivedi Intelligence Bureau has warned other concerned intelligence agencies and state police over the formation of the group 'Lashker-E-Khalsa' which is active on social media to recruit people.

The intelligence inputs accessed by ANI read that the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) has made a social media presence in the name of LeK to establish a new group and recruit people to destabilize peace in the country. "A Pakistani Intelligence Operative using pseudonym "Amar Khalistani" is actively making efforts to cultivate new recruits through a Facebook ID to plan terrorist activities in the country," read the document.

"It has also been learnt that ISI is planning to establish a new outfit namely "Lashker-E-Khalsa" very soon in which they will recruit Afghan nationals for terrorist activities in India especially Jammu and Kashmir," it added. The document further reads that Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) "Amar Khalistani "is reportedly managing multiple Facebook pages under the name of "Azad Khalistan and Kashmir".

Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has re-activated its Kashmir-Khalistan (K2) desk to bring pro-Khalistan supporters and anti-India supporters in Kashmir at a common platform. The idea behind K2 desk is to exploit sentiments in Punjab and Kashmir. On Monday, an explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77 at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers rushed to the spot and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022