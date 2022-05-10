Four ‘hybrid’ militants held in Srinagar: J-K Police

Security forces on Tuesday arrested four 'hybrid' militants here, police said.

The arrests were made in the Bemina area of the city, they said.

Four pistols were seized from the possession of the arrested persons, police said.

''Police and Army (2RR) arrested 04 #hybrid #terrorists along with 04 pistols from #Bemina area. Case registered and investigation started,'' the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

Police say a ‘hybrid’ militant is sympathetic to the militant cause and radicalised enough to carry out a targeted attack and then slip back into normal life.

