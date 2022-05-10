Left Menu

Four ‘hybrid’ militants held in Srinagar: J-K Police

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-05-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 19:54 IST
Four ‘hybrid’ militants held in Srinagar: J-K Police
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Tuesday arrested four 'hybrid' militants here, police said.

The arrests were made in the Bemina area of the city, they said.

Four pistols were seized from the possession of the arrested persons, police said.

''Police and Army (2RR) arrested 04 #hybrid #terrorists along with 04 pistols from #Bemina area. Case registered and investigation started,'' the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

Police say a ‘hybrid’ militant is sympathetic to the militant cause and radicalised enough to carry out a targeted attack and then slip back into normal life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022