Left Menu

WHO chief says China's COVID policy not 'sustainable'

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:11 IST
WHO chief says China's COVID policy not 'sustainable'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday China's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy is not sustainable considering what is known of the disease, in rare public comments by the U.N. agency on a government's handling of the virus.

"We don't think that it is sustainable considering the behaviour of the virus," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a media briefing.

Speaking after Tedros, WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said the impact of the policy on human rights also needs to be taken into consideration alongside the effect on a country's economy from any COVID policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022