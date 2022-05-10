WHO chief says China's COVID policy not 'sustainable'
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday China's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy is not sustainable considering what is known of the disease, in rare public comments by the U.N. agency on a government's handling of the virus.
"We don't think that it is sustainable considering the behaviour of the virus," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a media briefing.
Speaking after Tedros, WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said the impact of the policy on human rights also needs to be taken into consideration alongside the effect on a country's economy from any COVID policy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Ryan
- China
- World Health Organization
- Tedros
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- COVID
- U.N.
ALSO READ
Foxconn unit sees limited impact from suspended China plant
Investors in the dark on China industrial transport as data curbs bite
China stocks fall on COVID worries, set to hit 23-month low
China continues to back 'Zero COVID policy' even as cases spike
Japan closely watching China's moves in Pacific, says PM Kishida