WHO chief says China's COVID policy not 'sustainable'

The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday China's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy is not sustainable considering what is known of the disease, in rare public comments by the U.N. agency on a government's handling of the virus.

"We don't think that it is sustainable considering the behaviour of the virus," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a media briefing.

Speaking after Tedros, WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said the impact of the policy on human rights also needs to be taken into consideration alongside the effect on a country's economy from any COVID policy.

