Left Menu

Mexico president will send representative in his place if nations are excluded from Americas Summit

This is Lopez Obrador's strongest stance yet in his efforts to get the United States to extend invitations to all of the region's governments. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said late last month it was unlikely Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government would be invited to the summit that is meant to showcase democracy in the hemisphere.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:15 IST
Mexico president will send representative in his place if nations are excluded from Americas Summit

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday he would not attend the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas if all countries in the region were not invited, and would send Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in his place.

Lopez Obrador said during his regular news conference that his absence at the summit in Los Angeles next month was unlikely to cause tensions with the United States. This is Lopez Obrador's strongest stance yet in his efforts to get the United States to extend invitations to all of the region's governments.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said late last month it was unlikely Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government would be invited to the summit that is meant to showcase democracy in the hemisphere. He told a small group of reporters it would be up to the White House to release the final invitation list.

A person in Washington familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Nicaragua had been informed that it would not be invited. The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lopez Obrador, who visited Central America and the Caribbean in recent days, emphasized his wishes for Cuba to be invited while visiting the country Sunday, also saying he would continue to push for the United States to lift its embargo against Cuba. "If they're excluded, if not all are invited, a representative from the Mexican government would go, but I wouldn't," Lopez Obrador said.

The Mexican president has criticized the United States for not investing enough in Central America, which he argues is central to addressing the issue of mass migration from the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022