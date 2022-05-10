Left Menu

EU's Mora heads to Tehran to salvage nuclear deal

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's Iran nuclear coordinator said on Tuesday he was heading to Tehran to meet Iran's negotiator Bagheri Kani to try to give new impetus to save the 2015 accord.

"Travelling again to Tehran for meetings with Bagheri Kani and other officials on the Vienna talks and other issues. Work on closing the remaining gaps of this negotiation continues," Enrique Mora said on Twitter, referring to the formal negotiation process in the Austrian capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

