EU's Mora heads to Tehran to salvage nuclear deal
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:34 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union's Iran nuclear coordinator said on Tuesday he was heading to Tehran to meet Iran's negotiator Bagheri Kani to try to give new impetus to save the 2015 accord.
"Travelling again to Tehran for meetings with Bagheri Kani and other officials on the Vienna talks and other issues. Work on closing the remaining gaps of this negotiation continues," Enrique Mora said on Twitter, referring to the formal negotiation process in the Austrian capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- The European Union's
- Enrique Mora
- Vienna
- Iran
- Austrian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter, under shareholder pressure, begins deal talks with Musk -sources
U.S. Republican lawmaker Jordan: Twitter-Musk deal good for shareholders
EXCLUSIVE-Twitter set to accept Musk's $43 bln offer - sources
Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform: Reports
BRIEF-Twitter "On Track" To Reach Deal With Musk As Early As Monday - CNBC, Citing Report