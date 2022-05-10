Left Menu

General Masemola appreciates KZN floods rescue teams

The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Twitter said General Masemola on Monday visited the team’s base at the Virginia Airport in Durban.

Updated: 10-05-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:48 IST
In the post, the police said teams continue to search for missing people who had been swept away during the floods. Image Credit: Twitter(@kzncogta)
National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has expressed his appreciation to search and rescue teams attempting to retrieve bodies lost in floods that swept KwaZulu-Natal in April.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Twitter said General Masemola on Monday visited the team's base at the Virginia Airport in Durban.

In April, 435 were confirmed to have died when floods swept the province. Beyond this, thousands of people were displaced when 4 000 house were damaged in the disaster. Dozens of people were reported missing and remain unfound.

In the post, the police said teams continue to search for missing people who had been swept away during the floods.

"General Masemola further thanked members for the seamless integrated cooperation and coordination of expertise. SAPS deployed front line officers, diving teams, K9 units and various vessels, helicopters and fixed air wing planes following floods in KZN," reads the post.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

