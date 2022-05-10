Securing rights of Assam people is our top priority: CM Himanta Sarma

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Assam for voting the Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliance partners to power in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that his government's top priority is to secure the rights of Assamese people. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in presence of Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, on Tuesday addressed a public meeting at the Veterinary College Playground at Khanapara to mark the completion of a year of the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state.

The ministers and legislators have been working day and night for the past 365 days with the ideals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the guiding light, Sarma added. The Chief Minister further said: It is for the first time that a non-Congress government has been formed in the state consecutively for two times. Due credit goes to former Chief Minister and current Union Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Chief Minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their roles in initiatives such as the Bodo accord, the Karbi peace accord, removal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from 23 districts of the state. These and other initiatives, the Chief Minister said, led to what we can call a period of general peace and prosperity.

The Chief Minister also stated the first year of the current government was a year of war against crime and criminals. The resolve of the current government to make Assam crime and criminal free has led to a massive improvement in the reduction in the crime rate in the state. He also stressed the government's tough measures on the drug menace. Also, the Chief Minister said that the current government has been able to impart a sense of confidence in the minds of the indigenous population of the state by working towards their empowerment since the first day of taking power.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the various initiatives the current government either took or was about to take for the overall welfare of the residents of the state. On the employment front, the Chief Minister stated that around 25,000 youths will be given employment on May 14. Also, an addition of six lakh beneficiaries will be made to the already existing 20 lakh beneficiaries of the pro-poor Arunoday scheme and the monthly remuneration under the scheme will be raised to Rs 1250 from the current Rs 1,000.

The Chief Minister also said more than 11 lakh women benefited from the recently implemented microfinance loan relief scheme. Also, he added that around 8 lakh people benefited from the Basundhara scheme. The Chief Minister also stated that the government is working to build 6,000 km of new roads in the state.

He further said the bridge connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati is expected to be completed by the end of the year 2023. The Chief Minister further said the state government has been going all out to give shape to the Prime Minister's motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" through the principle of Maximum Governance, Minimum Government.

Also, the government's initiatives on digitization, the Chief Minister said, were aimed at empowering the citizens to deal with red-tapism and bureaucratic bottlenecks. The Chief Minister expressed hope that with cooperation from all sections of society, Assam will definitely make it to the list of top-five states in all parameters.

Today's event was also attended by Union Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Petroleum Rameshwar Teli, BJP Assam Pradesh President Bhabesh Kalita, State Agriculture Minister and AGP President Atul Bora, BTR Chief and UPPL President Pramod Boro, along with a host of senior Cabinet ministers and legislators. (ANI)

