Teen couple commits suicide hanging from tree in Rajasthan village

A man and a woman belonging to same community and allegedly in love hanged themselves from a tree after ingesting some poison in a village in Jhalawar district, police on Tuesday said. The incident happened in Madanpura village around Monday night, they said. They were found hanging from the same branch of tree with a bottle of poison dropped nearby, Nandkishore, SHO, Manhorethana Police Station said. Their bodies were handed over to their family members after post mortem by medical board later in the day, he said. The deceased were identified as Bharat Tanwar, 19, and Gayatri Tanwar, 18, both residents of Madanpura village. According to the police, the woman was a child bride but lived with her parents. She had dropped out of school after class 7, while Bharat repaired two-wheelers for a living. The couple had gone missing from their houses on Monday night and allegedly committed suicide sometime during the night, police said. No suicide note was recovered on the deceased or near where the bodies were found, the SHO said. The villagers on Tuesday morning spotted a motorbike near the forest area and when they found the couple hanging from a tree they informed the police, he said.

Police has lodged a case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, he added.

