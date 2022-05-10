Director-General of NCC pays visit to '3 Kerala air squadron'

Director-General of the National Cadets Corp (NCC) Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh on Tuesday visited the '3 Kerala air squadron' of the NCC here and reviewed the activities.

Singh appreciated the role of cadets for their services during COVID-19 pandemic and various awareness campaigns being conducted throughout the year. The Director-General felicitated six cadets with medallions and presented three associate NCC Officers, one Girls Cadets Instructor and two defence personnel with plaques. He presented also a commendation card to Junior Superintendent L S Bincy in a ceremony held here at Wellington Island. He addressed the gathering and urged all to continue the excellent contribution to society.

Singh lauded the cadets for their outstanding performance in various national and State-level events and said the training has moved from that of hybrid mode during COVID-19 times to physical mode. He appreciated the training being imparted to the cadets and elaborated on 'Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat camps' wherein cadets from more than two States participate.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate is one of the largest directorates with almost 92,000 in cadet strength. ''Border area and coastal area expansion is being done in the right earnest. Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate has done an excellent job during the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan,'' Singh said emphasising the need for cleaning of beaches and preservation of water bodies. The Director-General said the NCC has now expanded the strength of cadets to 1,100 and further aims to increase the strength of cadets to 1,500.

