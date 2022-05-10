Left Menu

Broker arrested in connection with Rs 10 cr fake input tax credit case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:01 IST
One person was arrested by officials from the Goods and Service Tax (GST) commissionerate on Tuesday in connection with a case of availing fake input tax credit (ITC) to the tune of Rs 9.81 crore.

The officials discovered business activities involving passing of fake ITC to the tune of Rs 9.81 crore in the name of a non-genuine tax payer while analyzing a group of newly registered tax payers, as per an official statement.

Following this, one Salimulla Khan, who claimed to be a broker and was instrumental in issuing fake bills along with his other absconding accomplices in the criminal racket, was arrested on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of GST commissionerate, Raigad, Jayant Patil, and was led by Deputy Commissioner Vinayak Mane and had other senior officials' participation, as per the statement.

The arrested accused was presented before a local court, which has remanded him to judicial custody till May 24.

Since April 1, the state GST officials have arrested a total of nine people in different cases.

