China wants to take Taiwan peacefully but is preparing militarily -U.S. intelligence officials

China would prefer to take over Taiwan without military action but is working to get to a position where its military could prevail even if the United States intervenes, U.S. intelligence chiefs said on Tuesday.

"It's our view that they are working hard to effectively put themselves into a position in which their military is capable of taking Taiwan over our intervention," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)