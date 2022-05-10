One arrested for accepting bribe in Jammu, revenue official absconding

One person was arrested on Tuesday after he was caught taking bribe money allegedly on behalf of a 'Patwari' (revenue official) here, a spokesman of the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

A trap was laid following a complaint that the official Arish Parvaiz, Patwari halqa Digiana in Jammu, through his associate Jatinder Kumar is demanding bribe of Rs 15,000 for issuance of 'Fard-e-Intikhab' (Revenue extract) for a piece of land located at Gangyal, the spokesman said.

He said the trap team caught Kumar red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant on behalf of the Patwari who is still at large.

A case under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered and further investigation is on, the spokesman said.

