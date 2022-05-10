Left Menu

One arrested for accepting bribe in Jammu, revenue official absconding

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:29 IST
One arrested for accepting bribe in Jammu, revenue official absconding
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was arrested on Tuesday after he was caught taking bribe money allegedly on behalf of a 'Patwari' (revenue official) here, a spokesman of the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

A trap was laid following a complaint that the official Arish Parvaiz, Patwari halqa Digiana in Jammu, through his associate Jatinder Kumar is demanding bribe of Rs 15,000 for issuance of 'Fard-e-Intikhab' (Revenue extract) for a piece of land located at Gangyal, the spokesman said.

He said the trap team caught Kumar red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant on behalf of the Patwari who is still at large.

A case under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered and further investigation is on, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022