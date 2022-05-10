Left Menu

UK source says report of plan to breach post-Brexit treaty is not correct

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:53 IST
A British government source described as "not correct" a report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to announce on Friday that he will breach post-Brexit treaty obligations under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Earlier on Tuesday, ITV television's political editor Robert Peston said the government would say it was suspending border checks on goods flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Asked about the report, Johnson's office said: "No decisions have yet been taken on the way forward however the situation is now very serious." (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

