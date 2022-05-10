Four ‘hybrid’ militants held in Srinagar

Security forces on Tuesday arrested four 'hybrid' militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) here, police said.

Also, two militant associates of the LeT were arrested in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

''In Srinagar, acting on a specific tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Bemina, a checkpoint was laid by security forces at Bemina Crossing,'' a police spokesman said.

Two individuals approaching the checkpoint in a suspicious manner were challenged by the security forces on which they tried to flee. However, they were apprehended, he said.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Tawoos Rasool Gada and Saleem Jan Bhat, residents of Usmanabad opposite Degree College Bemina, the spokesman said.

On their checking, a Chinese Tokarev-Type 54 pistol, a magazine and 10 Chinese rounds each were seized from their possession, he said.

On basis of their initial questioning, the individuals disclosed that they were working as hybrid terrorists of TRF/LeT and were involved in delivering pistols in the city to carry out targeted killings at the behest of Pakistani handlers, he said.

On basis of the disclosures made by the two individuals, a cordon and search operation was launched at Hamdania Colony in Srinagar and two more associates of the module identified as Abdul Hameed Rah alias Ali and Sajad Ahmed Marazi, both residents of Hamdania Colony Bemina, were arrested, the spokesman said.

He said during checking, two more Tokarev T54 pistols, two magazines and 10 Chinese rounds were seized from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation taken up, he added.

In Awantipora, acting on specific information, security forces at a checkpoint established at Befina Chowk Pampore arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, the spokesman said.

They were identified as Arshid Ahmed Mir, a resident of Check Satoora Tral, and Muzaffar Ahmad Chopan, a resident of Khanmoh Srinagar, he said.

Incriminating material, including two hand grenades, was seized from their possession, the spokesman said.

During preliminary questioning, the arrested duo disclosed that they had received the grenades from an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT namely Saqib Ahmad, a resident of Khanmoh, and were tasked to lob them on security forces in the area, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress, the spokesman said.

