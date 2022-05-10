Left Menu

SC Collegium approves names of nine judges of Madras HC as permanent judges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 22:00 IST
SC Collegium approves names of nine judges of Madras HC as permanent judges
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana Tuesday approved the proposal for the appointment of nine Additional Judges of the Madras High Court as Permanent Judges.

The Collegium in a meeting held today took the decision and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website.

The nine Additional Judges of the Madras High Court whose names have been approved are -- Justices Govindarajulu Chandrasekharan, Veerasamy Sivagnanam, Ganesan Ilangovan, Ananthi Subramanian, Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup, Murali Shankar Kuppuraju, Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah, and Thamilselvi T Valayapalayam.

Besides this, the Collegium has also approved the proposal for the appointment of four Additional Judges of the Kerala High Court as permanent judges.

The names which have been approved are -- Justices Murali Purushothaman, Ziyad Rahman A A, Karunakaran Babu, and Dr. Justice Kauser Edappagath.

The Collegium has also resolved to recommend that Justice A A Nakkiran be appointed as Additional Judge of the Madras High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from December 3, 2022.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.PTI PKS RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022