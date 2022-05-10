Left Menu

President confers 13 Shaurya Chakras during Defence Investiture Ceremony

The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 22:29 IST
President confers 13 Shaurya Chakras during Defence Investiture Ceremony
The President also conferred 14 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of exceptional order.  Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred 13 Shaurya Chakras, including six posthumous, to the personnel of Armed Forces during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-1) held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on May 10, 2022. The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

The President also conferred 14 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of exceptional order.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022