Russia two weeks behind schedule in Ukraine's east and south -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 22:36 IST
Russia is about two weeks behind schedule in its invasion of Ukraine's Donbas region along with the south of the country, a senior U.S. defense official said on Tuesday.

"We would assess that he's easily two weeks or even maybe more behind ... where he thought he wanted to be in the Donbas and in the south," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

