Left Menu

Russia says it repelled Ukrainian attempts to reclaim Snake Island

Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said it had repelled Ukrainian efforts to reclaim Snake Island in the Black Sea and had inflicted heavy losses in terms of men, vessels and aircraft in doing so. It was not possible to independently verify the claims. "This adventure ended in disaster for Ukraine," said Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 23:22 IST
Russia says it repelled Ukrainian attempts to reclaim Snake Island

Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said it had repelled Ukrainian efforts to reclaim Snake Island in the Black Sea and had inflicted heavy losses in terms of men, vessels and aircraft in doing so.

It was not possible to independently verify the claims. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said earlier on Tuesday in a YouTube interview that Ukraine was not trying to recapture Snake (Zmiinyi) Island as it was far easier to continue hitting Russian targets there. The island, a small outcrop in the Black Sea, was the setting for one of the landmark exchanges between Ukrainian and Russian forces at the start of the war in late February when Ukrainian border guards told a Russian warship to "go fuck yourself" after it demanded they surrender.

Russia said Ukrainian forces had attempted to retake the island on May 8, the eve of Russia's Victory Day anniversary celebrations over Nazi Germany in World War Two. "This adventure ended in disaster for Ukraine," said Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swine fever; Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks and more

Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swi...

 Global
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022