Andhra CID registers FIR against former CM Chandrababu Naidu, others for 'irregularities'

An FIR has been lodged against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and others in connection with irregularities in the alignment of the inner Ring road and arterial roads in Amaravati. FIR states illegal and corrupt activities committed by highly placed government officials in government between 2014 to 2019 regarding the designing of the master plan of Andhra Pradesh capital city and alignment of Ring road and arterial roads.

The Andhra Pradesh CID registered the case against Naidu on Monday based on the complaint of Mangalagiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy. According to Reddy's complaint, certain illegal and corrupt activities were committed by highly placed Government officials in the Government between 2014 to 2019 with regard to designing the master plan for the Andhra Pradesh Capital and the Capital City and alignment of the Inner Ring Road and its connected arterial roads.

"To cause wrongful gain to certain chosen persons and entities connected to the decision making authorities, derived maximum pecuniary benefits and caused corresponding wrongful loss to the general public and the public exchequer thus amounts to cheating. The complainant requested necessary legal action in this regard", stated the report. The inquiry report was submitted on May 6, following which the FIR was filed. The FIR was filed under Sections 120(B), 420, 34, 35, 36, 37, 166, 167 and 217 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 13(2) read with 13(1) (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Original FIR along with the complaint report and enclosures submitted to the Hon'ble Additional Judge cum Special Judge for SPEA ACB cases of Vijayawada and copy of the FIR along with complaint report has been sent to the Jayarama Raju Add SP. CID, EOW 11 AP for investigation According to the FIR copy, it is named Nara Chandra Babu Naidu, Ponguru Narayana former MA & UD minister and others.

Meanwhile, P Narayana, a former minister in the TDP government, has been arrested by Andhra Pradesh police. The senior TDP leader has been held in connection with a question paper leak case. (ANI)

