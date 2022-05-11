Left Menu

Israeli 'aggression' targeted Syria's Quneitra -Syrian state media

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 07:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 07:39 IST
Syrian state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday that an act of "Israeli aggression" was carried out with missiles over the vicinity of the Quneitra governate's countryside in southern Syria.

The missile attack resulted in only physical damage, SANA added. The Israeli military declined to comment.

For several years, Israel has been mounting attacks on what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have put down a presence since deploying to help President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war which broke out in 2011.

