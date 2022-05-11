Left Menu

Meeting to be held to bring back Indian fishing boats from Sri Lanka after situation improves, says MoS for Fisheries

Minister of State (MoS) for Fisheries Dr. L Murugan on Tuesday said that after the situation improves in Sri Lanka, a meeting of the Joint Committee comprising representatives of MEA and the Department of Fisheries of both the countries will be held to bring back Indian fishing boats.


Minister of State (MoS) for Fisheries Dr L Murugan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State (MoS) for Fisheries Dr. L Murugan on Tuesday said that after the situation improves in Sri Lanka, a meeting of the Joint Committee comprising representatives of MEA and the Department of Fisheries of both the countries will be held to bring back Indian fishing boats. "After the situation improves in (Sri Lanka), a meeting of the Joint Committee comprising representatives of MEA and Department of Fisheries of both the countries (India-Sri Lanka) will be held to bring back Indian fishing boats from Sri Lanka," Murugan told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sri Lanka ordered the country's armed forces to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others following a day of violent clashes. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also urged people to remain calm and refrain from violence and acts of revenge against others.

A number of violent incidents have been reported in the country after pro-government groups clashed with anti-government protesters on Monday, leaving eight people dead and over 200 injured. A nationwide curfew was imposed from Monday until Wednesday and the military was deployed to maintain law and order.

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Sri Lanka's PM on Monday as violent protests broke out. (ANI)

