Rajasthan: One awarded life imprisonment for raping minor girl

A POCSO court in Kota on Tuesday sentenced an accused named Abdul Rahim to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in a madrassa in 2021 in Kotsuwa village under Degod police station of Kota district, said Special Public Prosecutor Lalit Kumar Sharma.

ANI | Kota (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-05-2022 09:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 09:30 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Earlier on November 13, 2021, Rahim raped a six-year-old girl when she had come to study Urdu in the madrassa.

A fine of Rs one lakh was also imposed on the accused, he added. (ANI)

