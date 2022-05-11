Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah presents President's Colours to Assam Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the President's Colours to the Assam Police for their exemplary services in Guwahati on Tuesday, said a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 11-05-2022 09:32 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the President's Colours to the Assam Police for their exemplary services in Guwahati on Tuesday, said a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs. In his address, Shah said that on this historic occasion, I am proud that Assam Police are the tenth police force in the country to receive this honour, added the statement.

Receiving the President's Colours is an extraordinary achievement for any police organization and today, the Assam Police have registered their name in this proud club and it is a matter of great pride for Assam. Shah added that there would hardly be any force in the country which has faced such difficult situations. Remembering the rich and proud history of about 200 years of Assam Police, in 1826, the British started this police force by appointing some policemen at a district headquarters.

The Assam Police also has the distinction of giving genesis to the country's oldest anti-militant force, the Assam Rifles. At the time of Independence, the number of Assam Police was 8,000, which has increased to more than 70,000 today, he added. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state Director General of Police and several dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

