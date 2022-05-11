Left Menu

Maha: Man flees after killing woman relative in Palghar; police launch search

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 11-05-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 09:40 IST
Maha: Man flees after killing woman relative in Palghar; police launch search
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his sister-in-law and then fled from their house here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Nallasopara area of Palghar, the official from Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room said, adding that the motive behind the killing was not yet known, The accused, Naresh alias Narshu Naik, allegedly attacked his sister-in-law Meena Naik (55) with a crowbar and then ran way. The woman died on the spot, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and sent the body to a government hospital in Vasai for postmortem.

The police have launched a search for the accused and registered a case against him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global
4
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022