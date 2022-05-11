Maha: Man flees after killing woman relative in Palghar; police launch search

A man allegedly killed his sister-in-law and then fled from their house here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Nallasopara area of Palghar, the official from Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room said, adding that the motive behind the killing was not yet known, The accused, Naresh alias Narshu Naik, allegedly attacked his sister-in-law Meena Naik (55) with a crowbar and then ran way. The woman died on the spot, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and sent the body to a government hospital in Vasai for postmortem.

The police have launched a search for the accused and registered a case against him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

