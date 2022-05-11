Left Menu

Qatari official condemns killing of Al Jazeera reporter in West Bank

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 11-05-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 11:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Qatar

Qatar's deputy foreign minister condemned the killing of an Al Jazeera reporter by "Israeli occupation" in the West Bank on Wednesday and in a Twitter post called for an end to "state-sponsored Israeli terrorism".

Qatar-based al Jazeera news channel said that Shireen Abu Akleh had been killed by Israeli forces while reporting on a raid in the city of Jenin, but the Israeli military said she may have been shot by Palestinians as they clashed with its troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

