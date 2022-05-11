Qatari official condemns killing of Al Jazeera reporter in West Bank
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 11-05-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 11:11 IST
Qatar's deputy foreign minister condemned the killing of an Al Jazeera reporter by "Israeli occupation" in the West Bank on Wednesday and in a Twitter post called for an end to "state-sponsored Israeli terrorism".
Qatar-based al Jazeera news channel said that Shireen Abu Akleh had been killed by Israeli forces while reporting on a raid in the city of Jenin, but the Israeli military said she may have been shot by Palestinians as they clashed with its troops.
