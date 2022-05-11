Left Menu

SP-rank officer may be asked to monitor registration of sedition FIRs: Centre to SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 11:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a superintendent of police rank officers can be made responsible for monitoring the registration of FIRs for the offense of sedition.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that however, the registration of FIRs for the offense of sedition cannot be prevented as the provision dealt with a cognizable offense and was upheld by a Constitution bench in 1962.

With regard to pending sedition cases, the Centre suggested that hearing on bail pleas in such matters may be expedited as the government did not know the gravity of the offense in each case and they may have terror or money laundering angles.

''Ultimately, pending cases are before the judicial forum and we need to trust courts,'' the law officer told the bench which also comprised justices, Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

The proceedings are on.

On Tuesday, the bench had asked the Centre to make its stand clear within 24 hours on keeping the pending sedition cases in abeyance to protect the interests of citizens already booked and not registering fresh cases till the government's re-examination of the colonial-era penal law is over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

