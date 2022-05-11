SC extends interim stay on arrest warrant issued by Allahabad HC against NOIDA CEO

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the interim stay till May 13 on the Allahabad High Court order issuing non-bailable warrants against senior IAS officer and Chief Executive Officer of NOIDA in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter.

A bench comprising Justices S A Nazeer and Krishna Murari adjourned the matter for May 13 after one of the judges recused the matter.

"Since the matter is urgent, list the matter again on Friday after taking appropriate directions from the Chief Justice. Meanwhile, interim order to continue," the bench said.

At the outset, the bench said there is some "disability" in hearing the matter and said the matter be listed before another bench.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Uttar Pradesh official Ritu Maheshwari against the order of the high court.

"This is a gross case where a lady appeared in the Allahabad High Court, her lawyer was present and sought a pass over. The high court issued the order asking her to appear and in custody, " Rohatgi, appearing for the IAS officer, had said.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for one of the parties, opposed the extension of the interim order and said it would be improper for the bench to grant the relief when one of the judges is recusing.

On Monday, the top court observed that it has become a routine affair that Uttar Pradesh officials are approaching it against the Allahabad High Court orders and they do not respect the orders of the court.

The senior IAS officer, who is posted as the Chief Executive Officer of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), has moved the top court against the issuance of the NBW by the Allahabad High Court in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter.

The high court order had come as the officer could not appear before it in time.

