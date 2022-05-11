Hideout unearthed in J-K's Ramban, ammunition found
Security forces unearthed a hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and recovered ammunition and explosives on Wednesday, officials said.
Acting on an input, a police team launched a search operation in Sumber area, they said.
During the searches, they recovered 179 rounds of ammunition, including 132 rounds of AK-47, 12 rounds of Chinese pistol, two magazines, one wireless set, and two UBGL grenades with one UBGL tube, they said.
