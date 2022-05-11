Hideout unearthed in J-K's Ramban, ammunition found

Security forces unearthed a hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and recovered ammunition and explosives on Wednesday, officials said.

Acting on an input, a police team launched a search operation in Sumber area, they said.

During the searches, they recovered 179 rounds of ammunition, including 132 rounds of AK-47, 12 rounds of Chinese pistol, two magazines, one wireless set, and two UBGL grenades with one UBGL tube, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)