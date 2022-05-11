UK will keep talking to EU over N. Ireland, but nothing off the table - Gove

Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday that Britain would continue talking to the European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol, but that no course of action had been ruled out.

"We're going to talk to the EU, but nothing is off the table," Gove told Sky. He said British foreign minister Liz Truss would meet EU negotiator Maros Sefcovic on Thursday for talks.

