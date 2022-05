Russian gas nominations for Slovakia drop, operator data shows

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine fell on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 717,923-megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Wednesday, versus about 883,844 MWh per day on Tuesday, the data showed.

