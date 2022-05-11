Iran's intelligence ministry arrests two European nationals -ISNA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-05-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 13:11 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's intelligence ministry said on Wednesday it had arrested two European nationals for their "role in the organization of riots" in the Islamic Republic, Iran's semi-official Students News Agency ISNA reported.
"Two Europeans have been arrested in Iran for organizing riots in the country," ISNA cited the ministry as saying, without revealing further details.
