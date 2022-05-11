Left Menu

SC extends stay on non-bailable warrant against Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari till May 13

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the stay on the non-bailable warrant issued by the Allahabad High Court against Noida Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari till Friday (May 13) in connection with contempt proceedings against her.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 13:25 IST
SC extends stay on non-bailable warrant against Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari till May 13
Noida CEO and IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the stay on the non-bailable warrant issued by the Allahabad High Court against Noida Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari till Friday (May 13) in connection with contempt proceedings against her. A bench of Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari adjourned the matter for Friday and asked to list the matter before "any appropriate bench" after getting direction from the Chief Justice of India.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, had stayed the non-bailable warrant against Maheshwari. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana stayed the Allahabad High Court order which issued a non-bailable warrant against Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), Gautam Budh Nagar and listed the matter for Wednesday.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned that Maheshwari's plea seeking a stay on the non-bailable warrant is a gross case where a "pass-over was sought" and the HC said that it was gross contempt and issued the order asking her to appear in custody. On May 5, Allahabad HC issued a non-bailable warrant against Ritu Maheshwari and directed that she should be brought into police custody before the court on May 13, the next date that Allahabad HC fixed for hearing.

Allahabad HC order came after Maheshwari failed to appear before it in connection with contempt proceedings against her. Maheshwari did not appear before the court when the matter was taken up, which led her counsel to request the court not to take up the matter till she reached the court as her flight was delayed.

"This court finds that such conduct of CEO, NOIDA amounts to deliberate and willful disrespect to the court, as the Officer of the rank of Chief Executive Officer of a Corporation expected the court to take up the matter at her mercy, therefore, this court finds it to be a fit case where non-bailable warrant be issued against the CEO, NOIDA," the HC had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022