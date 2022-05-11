Iran's Revolutionary Guards attack 'terrorist bases' in Iraq's Erbil, Iranian TV says
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran's Revolutionary Guards attacked "terrorist bases" in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil on Wednesday, Iranian state television reported without giving further details.
"No casualties have been reported so far," state TV said, adding that details of the attack would be announced shortly. In March, the Guards carried out an attack against what Iranian state media described as "Israeli strategic centers" in Erbil, suggesting it was revenge for Israeli airstrikes that killed Iranian military personnel in Syria.
The Iraqi Kurdish regional government said the attack in March only targeted civilian residential areas, not sites belonging to foreign countries, and called on the international community to carry out an investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh commends Tiranga Mountain Rescue for saving lives of Armed Forces personnel
Iran accepts credentials of three Afghan diplomats
Delhi HC appoints Kiran Bedi to supervise committee formed to monitor Rohini Ashram
Rajnath Singh interacts with Tiranga Mountain Rescue team, lauds them for saving lives of Army personnel
White House worried Iran could develop nuclear weapon in weeks