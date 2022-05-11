Left Menu

Iran's Revolutionary Guards attack 'terrorist bases' in Iraq's Erbil, Iranian TV says

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 11-05-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 13:28 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards attack 'terrorist bases' in Iraq's Erbil, Iranian TV says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran's Revolutionary Guards attacked "terrorist bases" in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil on Wednesday, Iranian state television reported without giving further details.

"No casualties have been reported so far," state TV said, adding that details of the attack would be announced shortly. In March, the Guards carried out an attack against what Iranian state media described as "Israeli strategic centers" in Erbil, suggesting it was revenge for Israeli airstrikes that killed Iranian military personnel in Syria.

The Iraqi Kurdish regional government said the attack in March only targeted civilian residential areas, not sites belonging to foreign countries, and called on the international community to carry out an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022