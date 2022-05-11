Left Menu

Iran detains 2 Europeans as EU nuclear talk envoy visits

Irans Intelligence Ministry says it has detained two Europeans as a European Union envoy visits the country over its stalled nuclear negotiations with world powers.The ministry said in a statement Wednesday that the two planned to turn routine demands by various social and professional groups into chaos, social disorder and instability. It did not identify the nationality of those held.

Iran detains 2 Europeans as EU nuclear talk envoy visits
  • Iran

Iran's Intelligence Ministry says it has detained two Europeans as a European Union envoy visits the country over its stalled nuclear negotiations with world powers.

The ministry said in a statement Wednesday that the two planned to turn routine demands by various social and professional groups into "chaos, social disorder and instability.'' It did not identify the nationality of those held. It comes as Enrique Mora visits on the nuclear deal talks. They have broken down apparently over an American designation of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as a terror group.

