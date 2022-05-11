NIA to open an office in MP to investigate terror activities: Minister
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said the National Investigation Agency NIA will soon open its office in the state to investigate the activities of terror outfits. Till now, the anti-terror agency did not have an office in the state. Notably, the state police had a few months back arrested some members of an extremist organization. The NIA is going to open a branch in Madhya Pradesh soon.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon open its office in the state to investigate the activities of terror outfits.
Till now, the anti-terror agency did not have an office in the state.
Notably, the state police had a few months back arrested some members of an extremist organization.
"The NIA is going to open a branch in Madhya Pradesh soon. The agency is conducting a probe into the activities of terrorist organizations like Al-Soofa and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in the state," Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesman, told reporters. In March this year, the MP police arrested four alleged members of the banned JMB from Bhopal and seized Jihadi literature and electronic devices from their possession.
Besides, the Rajasthan police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had in March arrested three suspected terrorists associated with the Al-Soofa extremist organization of Ratlam (in Madhya Pradesh).
The police had recovered 12 kg of explosive material from their car in Nimbaheda, Chittorgarh (Rajasthan).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NCW takes cognizance of Dausa rape case, asks Rajasthan DGP to file FIR
Rajasthan demands better road connectivity to Bharatpur
Rajasthan CM writes to Gadkari for providing better connectivity to Bharatpur
Rajasthan government approves financial assistance to victims of Karauli violence
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs in Indian Premier League.