NIA to open an office in MP to investigate terror activities: Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said the National Investigation Agency NIA will soon open its office in the state to investigate the activities of terror outfits. Till now, the anti-terror agency did not have an office in the state. Notably, the state police had a few months back arrested some members of an extremist organization. The NIA is going to open a branch in Madhya Pradesh soon.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-05-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 13:37 IST
MP home minister Narottam Mishra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon open its office in the state to investigate the activities of terror outfits.

Till now, the anti-terror agency did not have an office in the state.

Notably, the state police had a few months back arrested some members of an extremist organization.

"The NIA is going to open a branch in Madhya Pradesh soon. The agency is conducting a probe into the activities of terrorist organizations like Al-Soofa and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in the state," Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesman, told reporters. In March this year, the MP police arrested four alleged members of the banned JMB from Bhopal and seized Jihadi literature and electronic devices from their possession.

Besides, the Rajasthan police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had in March arrested three suspected terrorists associated with the Al-Soofa extremist organization of Ratlam (in Madhya Pradesh).

The police had recovered 12 kg of explosive material from their car in Nimbaheda, Chittorgarh (Rajasthan).

