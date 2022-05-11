Iran's arrests 2 Europeans for fomenting 'social disorder' -ISNA

Iran's intelligence ministry said on Wednesday it had arrested two European nationals for their alleged role in "the organization of insecurity" in the Islamic Republic, Iran's semi-official Students News Agency ISNA reported.

The pair were arrested for "for organizing chaos and social disorder aimed at destabilizing the country" in conjunction with foreign intelligence services, ISNA cited the ministry as saying, without giving further details. Presiding over an economy crippled by U.S. sanctions, Iran's clerical establishment has faced near-continuous protests by workers and government employees in recent months over high unemployment, inflation exceeding 40%, and mismanagement.

