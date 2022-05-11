Juveniles stab teenager to death over old enmity

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by three juveniles over an old enmity in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. On Monday around 8 pm, Karawal Nagar police station received information regarding a quarrel and reached the spot where it was found that the injured was shifted to GTB hospital, a senior police officer said. The victim was identified as Sangam, a resident of Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar. He got multiple injuries from the stabbing and was unfit for statement, the officer said. A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered and an investigation was taken up, police said. During the investigation, three juveniles were apprehended and they will be produced before Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). The injured and the accused persons were known to each other and they have some personal enmity, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)