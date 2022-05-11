Left Menu

Juveniles stab teenager to death over old enmity

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by three juveniles over an old enmity in northeast Delhis Karawal Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. On Monday around 8 pm, Karawal Nagar police station received information regarding a quarrel and reached the spot where it was found that the injured was shifted to GTB hospital, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 13:49 IST
Juveniles stab teenager to death over old enmity
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by three juveniles over an old enmity in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. On Monday around 8 pm, Karawal Nagar police station received information regarding a quarrel and reached the spot where it was found that the injured was shifted to GTB hospital, a senior police officer said. The victim was identified as Sangam, a resident of Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar. He got multiple injuries from the stabbing and was unfit for statement, the officer said. A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered and an investigation was taken up, police said. During the investigation, three juveniles were apprehended and they will be produced before Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). The injured and the accused persons were known to each other and they have some personal enmity, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022