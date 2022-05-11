Left Menu

UP woman kills teenage stepsons over property dispute

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 11-05-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 14:15 IST
UP woman kills teenage stepsons over property dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her two teenage stepsons over property dispute in a village here, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ajay (18) and Abhishek (15), they said.

The incident came into light when around 5 am their mother Mansa Devi found them lying on their beds with their throats slit, Circle Officer of Rudrapur, Jilajeet, said.

The deceased boys were taken to the hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead, the CO said.

Deoria Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said, Srinavas, a resident of Devtaha Chitai village, works in Dubai and has two wives - Kusum and Mansa Devi.

Around 5 am in the morning, the accused stepmother Kusum along with her son Raju and daughter-in-law Archana carried out the murders when Devi was not at home, the SP said.

The three accused have been arrested and bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the CO said.

According to police, property dispute could be the reason behind the double murder.

A knife and a dagger have been recovered from the spot, they said, adding further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022