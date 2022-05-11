Left Menu

Maha: 12-year-old girl raped in Pimpri Chinchwad; two held

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-05-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 15:24 IST
Maha: 12-year-old girl raped in Pimpri Chinchwad; two held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Pimpri Chinchwad town of Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

The Chinchwad police on Tuesday arrested the accused, aged 18 and 21, under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said. According to the police, one of the accused allegedly waylaid the girl when she was on her way to a flour mill on April 21 and took her to the room of another accused, where the duo raped her.

The accused also threatened the victim of dire consequences if she reported the crime and warned her not to utter a word about the assault, the official from Chinchwad police station said.

The accused allegedly molested the victim once again on Monday, following which an offense was registered and further probe is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

