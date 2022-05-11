Maha: 12-year-old girl raped in Pimpri Chinchwad; two held

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Pimpri Chinchwad town of Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

The Chinchwad police on Tuesday arrested the accused, aged 18 and 21, under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said. According to the police, one of the accused allegedly waylaid the girl when she was on her way to a flour mill on April 21 and took her to the room of another accused, where the duo raped her.

The accused also threatened the victim of dire consequences if she reported the crime and warned her not to utter a word about the assault, the official from Chinchwad police station said.

The accused allegedly molested the victim once again on Monday, following which an offense was registered and further probe is underway, he added.

