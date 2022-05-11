Price of commodities

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-05-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 15:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: picpedia
Following are commodities prices. (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4800-5200, Medium 3600-4200, Jowar 2400-3000, Jaggery Cube 3800-4000, Jaggery Ball 4100-4300, Coriander Seed 12000-16000, Chilli Fine 45000-47000, Potato Big 1800-2200, Medium 2100-2300, Onion Big 1500-1700, Medium 1300-1600, Small 600-800, Tamarind 6000-10000, Garlic 4000-5500, Horsegram 5500-6000, Wheat 2600-4000, Turmeric 8500-13500, Turdhal 8000-10600, Green Gram Dhal 9100-10100, Black Gram Dal 8600-13100, Bengal Gramdhal 6000-6800, Mustard 7500-8400, Gingelly 12000-12800, Sugar 3600-3800, Groundnut Seed 9500-11000, Copra 19000-20000. Groundnut Oil (10kg) 1900-2250, Coconut Oil (10kg) 1770-2180, Gingelly Oil 1950-3000, Ghee (5kg): 2450-2550.

