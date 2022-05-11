Left Menu

Areca, coconut prices

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-05-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 15:31 IST
Following are areca nut, and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 51000 to Rs 54000, model Rs 53000; New Supari: Rs 40000 to Rs 45000, model Rs 43500; Koka: Rs 20000 to Rs 25000, model Rs 24000.

Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 18000 to Rs 25000, model Rs 20000; 2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 15000, model Rs 13000.

