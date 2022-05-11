Left Menu

Man sexually assaults woman refuses to marry; given 7 yrs RI

The Erode Mahila Court has sentenced a man to seven years RI rigorous imprisonment in a sexual assault case.According to the prosecution, Mohanasundaram helped a woman get a job in a private firm in 2014 and promised to marry her. Then, he sexually assaulted and raped her several times.

The Erode Mahila Court has sentenced a man to seven years RI (rigorous imprisonment) in a sexual assault case.

According to the prosecution, Mohanasundaram helped a woman get a job in a private firm in 2014 and promised to marry her. Then, he sexually assaulted and raped her several times. Moreover, he kept on delaying the marriage and the woman lodged a police complaint. He was arrested and produced before the court, which gave the verdict. Besides, it ordered him to pay a compensation of Rs 3.05 lakh to the woman.

