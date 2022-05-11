U.N. chief Guterres does not see Ukraine peace negotiations any time soon
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 15:54 IST
- Country:
- Austria
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday the time would come when there are peace negotiations over Ukraine, but he did not see that time in the immediate future.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Antonio Guterres
- U.N.
Advertisement