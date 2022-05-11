Left Menu

Sri Lanka cenbank governor says he will quit if no political stability in two weeks

P. Nandalal Weerasinghe Image Credit: Wikipedia
Sri Lanka's central bank governor said on Wednesday he would resign unless political parties ensured stability in the next two weeks.

P. Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters that without a political solution to the current crisis, the bank's steps to revive the economy would not be successful.

