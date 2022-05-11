Sri Lanka cenbank governor says he will quit if no political stability in two weeks
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:00 IST
Sri Lanka's central bank governor said on Wednesday he would resign unless political parties ensured stability in the next two weeks.
P. Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters that without a political solution to the current crisis, the bank's steps to revive the economy would not be successful.
