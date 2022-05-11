Sri Lanka cenbank governor says he will quit if no political stability in two weeks

Sri Lanka's central bank governor said on Wednesday he would resign unless political parties ensured stability in the next two weeks.

P. Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters that without a political solution to the current crisis, the bank's steps to revive the economy would not be successful.

