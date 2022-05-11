U.N. chief Guterres does not see Ukraine peace negotiations any time soon
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday the time would come when there are peace negotiations over Ukraine, but he did not see that time in the immediate future. "This war will not last forever. "I do not see that in the immediate future.
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:17 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday the time would come when there are peace negotiations over Ukraine, but he did not see that time in the immediate future.
"This war will not last forever. There will be a time when peace negotiations will take place," Guterres told a news conference with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. "I do not see that in the immediate future. But I can say one thing. We will never give up," he added, in remarks translated into German by an official translator.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antonio Guterres
- Ukraine
- German
- Austrian
- U.N.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine fires at Russian village, Russian official says
EU countries now looking at Turkmenistan for gas supplies, amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Britain says Russia tries to encircle Ukraine positions in east
Ukraine keeps 76 ships from 18 countries blocked in seven ports: Russian Defense Ministry