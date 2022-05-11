Russia says it is closely watching NATO configuration on borders
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:24 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia is closely watching anything that can affect NATO's configuration on its borders, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, in response to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting Sweden and Finland on Wednesday.
Both Sweden and Finland are expected to make decisions this month on whether to apply to join the Western military alliance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Finland
- Russia
- NATO
- British
- Sweden
- Boris Johnson
- Dmitry Peskov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Russia warns 'serious' nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
Four die, nine wounded from Russia's shelling of Kharkiv - governor
POLL-British cost of living crisis to have severe impact on economic growth
WRAPUP 2-Russia warns 'serious' nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
Russia's Lavrov: Do not underestimate threat of nuclear war