Russia says it is closely watching NATO configuration on borders

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:24 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russia is closely watching anything that can affect NATO's configuration on its borders, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, in response to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting Sweden and Finland on Wednesday.

Both Sweden and Finland are expected to make decisions this month on whether to apply to join the Western military alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

