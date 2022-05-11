Left Menu

Russia summons Poland's ambassador in Moscow - Polish foreign minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:37 IST
Zbigniew Rau Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Polish ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, the state-run news agency PAP quoted the Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau as saying on Wednesday, as tensions run high over the war in Ukraine.

"As far as our relations with the Russian Federation are concerned, we know that the Polish ambassador to Moscow has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry," Rau was quoted as saying at a news conference.

